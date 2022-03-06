NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Update

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 271,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 245,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.14. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

