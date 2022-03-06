News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the January 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 638,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $21,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in News during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of News by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of News by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

NWS stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.35. 585,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,288. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60. News has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

