NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Upgraded at Grupo Santander

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 7,038 ($94.43) price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,000 ($107.34) to GBX 8,150 ($109.35) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,594.00.

NXGPF stock opened at $82.60 on Friday. NEXT has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

