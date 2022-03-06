Nexus Investment Management ULC Acquires 30,000 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $48.39.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.4227 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

About Fortis (Get Rating)

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.