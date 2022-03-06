Nexus Investment Management ULC Boosts Stock Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,750,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 2.2% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $21,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 213.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the third quarter valued at $107,000. 46.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,810,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,089,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 2.78. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.14.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CVE has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

