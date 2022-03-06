Nexus Investment Management ULC Buys 4,205 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 546,940 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.5% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 152,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,729,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,392,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

