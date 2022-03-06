Nexus Investment Management ULC Increases Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada makes up about 5.3% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $52,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RY. dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.41.

RY stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,584. The stock has a market cap of $154.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $86.80 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

