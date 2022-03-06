Nexus Investment Management ULC Sells 1,460 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nexus Investment Management ULC decreased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Fortive by 121.3% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 78,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after purchasing an additional 23,860 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after purchasing an additional 119,108 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,744,000 after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of Fortive stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,600,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,446. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.37 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

