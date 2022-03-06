nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 10.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,525,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 14.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 196,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,337,000 after purchasing an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

LASR stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.36. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.48.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $179,257.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

