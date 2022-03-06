NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $30.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

NMIH traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 432,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,696. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $19.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 47.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NMI by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

