NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) vs. EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Financial Survey

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for EVN and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 1 1 0 0 1.50 NN Group 1 4 5 0 2.40

NN Group has a consensus target price of $49.93, indicating a potential upside of 134.21%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than EVN.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. EVN pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 9.35% 4.12% 2.31% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EVN and NN Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.36 billion 2.00 $223.78 million $0.29 18.14 NN Group $22.80 billion 0.59 $2.17 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVN has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

NN Group beats EVN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies. The Networks segment includes distribution of network infrastructure for electricity and natural gas. The South East Europe segment sells electricity to end customers in Bulgaria and Macedonia and generates electricity from hydropower. The Environment segment offers drinking water supplies, wastewater disposal and thermal waste incineration services, combined cycle heat, and power co-generation plants in Moscow. The All Other segment covers corporate services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport. The Insurance Europe segment includes life insurance, pension products and to a small extent non-life insurance and retirement services in Central and Rest of Europe. The Japan Life segment manages corporate owned life insurance business. The Asset Management segment relates to the asset management activities. The Other segment comprises of banking activities in the Netherlands, reinsurance and items related to capital management and the head office. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

