Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOMD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.91. 1,656,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.04. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 719,904 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

