Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.35

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 318710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

NRDBY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 11.20 to SEK 10.70 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 127 to SEK 137 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €12.50 ($14.04) to €12.60 ($14.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €11.50 ($12.92) to €10.30 ($11.57) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Nordea Bank Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.11.

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

