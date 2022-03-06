Norman Payson Sells 8,330 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $421,664.60.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $396,508.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

