Northern Capital Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northern Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.25. 464,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,750. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $126.65 and a twelve month high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

