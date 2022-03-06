Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.75. Northern Trust reported earnings per share of $1.70 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $8.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $9.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.85.

In other news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Options Solutions LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $11,961,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,419,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,844,366,000 after buying an additional 233,407 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. 1,406,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $96.93 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

Northern Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Trust (NTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.