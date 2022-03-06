Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 626 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $259,358.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,127 shares of company stock worth $2,814,298. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.64.

NYSE NOC opened at $468.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $295.16 and a 52-week high of $472.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.50. The firm has a market cap of $73.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

