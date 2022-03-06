Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Macquarie lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $23.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Norwegian Cruise Line traded as low as $17.17 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 1826816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

NCLH has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,096,000 after buying an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,701,000. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,352,000 after buying an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

