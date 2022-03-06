Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.93 Per Share

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Novanta in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Novanta stock opened at $133.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.93 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02 and a beta of 1.10. Novanta has a 12-month low of $118.73 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,548 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,055,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,595,000 after acquiring an additional 102,536 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,690,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,121,000 after acquiring an additional 71,544 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,224,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,979,000 after acquiring an additional 90,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

