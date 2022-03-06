Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.41. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $60.60 and a 52-week high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.