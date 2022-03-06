NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $137.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $124.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.44. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

