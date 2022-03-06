NVR (NYSE:NVR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
NVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,450.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised shares of NVR from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5,437.40.
NVR stock opened at $4,919.81 on Wednesday. NVR has a 1-year low of $4,363.32 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5,313.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5,223.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $99.77 by ($10.68). NVR had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVR will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.
NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of NVR by 11.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NVR by 46.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the second quarter worth about $1,104,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NVR by 9.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NVR (Get Rating)
NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.
