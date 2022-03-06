OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OFS Capital had a net margin of 117.38% and a return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.
OFS stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.
About OFS Capital (Get Rating)
OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.
Further Reading
