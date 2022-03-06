Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Receives $272.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.15.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OKTA traded down $9.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.41. 2,694,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta has a 52 week low of $152.51 and a 52 week high of $287.44. The stock has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Okta by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Okta by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Okta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

