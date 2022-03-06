Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,017,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,397,000 after buying an additional 43,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $961,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,681 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 513,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OHI. TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

