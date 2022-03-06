ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Mark W. Helderman Sells 30,000 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:OKE opened at $68.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

