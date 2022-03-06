ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.93.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $47.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). ONEOK had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 23.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.88%.

In related news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 163.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after buying an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after buying an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 856.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 638,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after buying an additional 571,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.