OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $7,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSW. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

OSW traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 195,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneSpaWorld (Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.