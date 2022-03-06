Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $25.24 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001323 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market cap of $448.62 million and approximately $25.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00188545 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00022303 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00346160 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

