Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ooma updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.
Shares of OOMA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60. Ooma has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.89.
OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.08.
Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.
