Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.35. Ooma has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.29 million, a P/E ratio of -149.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ooma by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,891,000 after purchasing an additional 77,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 165,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after buying an additional 233,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.