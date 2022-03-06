Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 42,784,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $84.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

