Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The company has a market cap of $175.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

