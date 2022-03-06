Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $852,000 Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for about 1.3% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $7.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $407.55. 3,580,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $416.59 and its 200-day moving average is $439.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.31 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.30.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

