Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $402,000 in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 6,658.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at $172,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,762,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,399,000 after acquiring an additional 636,258 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 167.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 996,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,565,000 after acquiring an additional 623,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 33,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock worth $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded down $7.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.48 and its 200-day moving average is $206.96.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

