Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Purchases 387 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 53,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,807,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. The stock had a trading volume of 872,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,857. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.01. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.