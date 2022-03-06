Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.7% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 33,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 62,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $129.19 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.84 and a 200 day moving average of $163.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

