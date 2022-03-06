Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $41.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX opened at $35.83 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,513,000 after purchasing an additional 155,154 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,614,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,644,000 after acquiring an additional 153,677 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 357,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 124,800 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,934,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

