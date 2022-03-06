OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Receives GBX 642 Consensus PT from Brokerages

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 642 ($8.61).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.65) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 716 ($9.61) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.92) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of LON:OSB opened at GBX 445.20 ($5.97) on Thursday. OSB Group has a one year low of GBX 420 ($5.64) and a one year high of GBX 588.51 ($7.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 542.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 517.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

