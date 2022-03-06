Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up C$3.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,086. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$26.61 and a 12-month high of C$62.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

