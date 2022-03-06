Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.54

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.54 and last traded at $35.82, with a volume of 17301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.51.

PPBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $40.45.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,497,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,982,000 after purchasing an additional 242,293 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,033,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,289,000 after purchasing an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,906,000 after buying an additional 101,718 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

