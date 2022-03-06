Pacifica Partners Inc. Acquires 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,658,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,969,000 after buying an additional 1,103,920 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,178,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,136,000 after purchasing an additional 208,182 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,855,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,155,000 after purchasing an additional 91,211 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 516.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,748,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977,434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $$79.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,766,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,799. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $79.18 and a fifty-two week high of $82.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

