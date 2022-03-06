Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 1,030 Shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PICB. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $82,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $556,000.

PICB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.76. 25,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,357. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.65 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.83.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

