Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 801 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after buying an additional 2,440,822 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,215,000 after buying an additional 1,439,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after buying an additional 1,081,943 shares in the last quarter. Johns Hopkins University raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after buying an additional 1,017,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after buying an additional 521,544 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.14. 3,191,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,946,193. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

