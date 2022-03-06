Pacifica Partners Inc. Invests $1.44 Million in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in PPG Industries by 79.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 13.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,308,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,061,000 after buying an additional 153,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 75.0% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.95. 2,398,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,969. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.86 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

