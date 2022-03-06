Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pactiv Evergreen Inc. provides food packaging solutions. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other news, Director Allen Hugli bought 8,500 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $78,455.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

