Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

NYSE PTN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, a peptide melanocortin receptor 4 agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

