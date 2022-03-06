Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE PTN opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $92.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.84.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
