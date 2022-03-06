Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 899 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total value of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $15,029,441. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PANW. Cowen raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $555.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $557.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $522.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $505.30. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The company has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

