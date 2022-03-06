Pangolin Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000622 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $21.48 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00044733 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.57 or 0.06745608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,961.71 or 0.99682763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00048082 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,327,505 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

