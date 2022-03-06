Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PZZA. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research upgraded Papa John’s International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $102.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,116.00, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.63. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $528.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.71 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 73.09% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7,000.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $73,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Papa John’s International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.